NACI drama receives donation

NACI’s drama program recently received a donation from Neepawa Banner and its advertisers. The $120.90 donation represented a portion of the proceeds from the Banner’s “Beauty and the Beast” spread, which ran in the April 28 edition of the paper. From left: Graeme Chapman (Lumiere), Vicky Elgert (Babette), Blair Chapman, and the Banner’s John Drinkwater.