Walk for Alzheimer’s at Country Meadows

Details Published on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

By Marsha Forgue

The Neepawa Press

On Thursday, June 15, Neepawa held the “Walk for Alzheimer’s” at Country Meadows Personal Care home. It was a great evening with a great turnout of 168 or more in attendance. The event raised $3,600 for the Manitoba’s Alzheimer’s Society. The committee of Genie Barnaby, Jeannine Adriaansen, Judy Gabler, Leanne Harding and Marsha Forgue were very excited about the turnout. It was definitely one of the biggest walks to date. The walk pledges and donations were amazing. Our walk last year in June raised $1,700.00 so we were happy with not just beating last year’s event, but raising more than double. Thank you to everyone for their generosity to such an important cause. The committee would like to thank Swamp Gas for their post walk entertainment that was enjoyed by everyone and to Hylife for the delicious ice cream treats. Thank you to Keith Porter and the Neepawa and district Handivan, to the McLarens for leading the walk with the antique fire truck, and Diamond Water Works for providing the water and cooler. A big thank you to the Country Meadow’s staff, the families and friends, and the many volunteers of Country Meadows for their assistance to this event! Their help ensured that many of the residents were also to be part of the community walk.