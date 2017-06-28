Church celebration PACs the park

Details Published on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

Some Neepawa parishioners recently celebrated their faith in the great outdoors, as Prairie Alliance Church hosted PAC’n the Park on Sunday, June 18. The event was held at Neepawa Lions Riverbend Park and featured an outdoor church service, free community brunch, live entertainment and an array of children’s activities.

PAC Neepawa pastor Stafford Greer said the concept was birthed out of a desire to provide a no-cost and inclusive family focused event.

“PAC’n the Park is not an event for our church, but an event for our community, hosted by our church; something to show that we love this town, no strings attached,” noted Greer. “We wanted to capitalize on the beautiful resource of Riverbend Park as a destination to have the event that included an outdoor church service of PAC Neepawa, including four water baptisms, followed by a completely free community barbeque, free public swimming and bouncy castles. Star FM was on location as well, from noon to 2:00 pm and while the weather was unseasonably cool, the rain held off and everyone had a great time.”

Greer added that being in the park made it a little difficult to gauge the exact number of people who took part in the event. He did note, however, that there were many new faces from across the community who took advantage of the festivities and had a good time.

As the day drew to a close, Greer said that overall, the feedback he and the other members of PAC Neepawa had received had been overwhelmingly positive.

“Overall, I was very happy with this year’s PAC’n the Park and we are excited to keep it going as an annual event in our town.”

PAC first opened its doors in Neepawa in Oct. 2015. It’s sister church, also known as PAC, is located in Portage la Prairie.