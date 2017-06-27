Grants support organizations and projects

Details Published on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

By Kate Jackman - Atkinson

The Neepawa Press



There was a festive mood at ArtsForward on June 15, as the Beautiful Plains Community Foundation (BPCF) gave out $129,314 at their annual grants luncheon. Grant recipients and foundation board members enjoyed lunch and a chance to learn about current and future projects planned by not-for-profits in the Town of Neepawa, Municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne, Rural Municipality of Rosedale and what was the RM of Langford.

The BPCF operates as an endowment fund, which means that donations are pooled together and invested. Each year, local organizations apply for grants, which are distributed from the income those investments generate. Some grants come from designated funds, established to benefit specific organizations, while other grants are given from the undesignated Community fund. Each year, the foundation accepts requests and a committee of the board decides how the Community fund grants will be distributed.

New fund

This year also marked the first year grants were given out for a new flow through fund established by Gaynor Vivian. Vivian is part of a multi-generational family of Neepawa hoteliers and wanted to continue to support the community, even though he sold his hotel, the Vivian Motor Inn, in 2015. “I grew up here,” he said, adding, “My mother was born here, my dad spent most of his life here, I wanted to maintain a connection to the community.”

Vivian committed to give the Foundation $10,000 a year for 10 years. Unlike the Foundation’s other funds, where the initial investment is never spent, Vivian’s fund is set up as a flow through, where the full amount of the donation is given out each year. Vivian said he established the fund because he wanted to see the money used. This is a donor advised fund, which means that from the grant applications received by the Foundation, the ones that match Vivian’s areas of interest are forwarded to him and he selects the recipients.

Vivian has targeted projects which benefit youth, with a particular focus on sports and youth at risk. A lifelong hockey player, he is especially interested in funding projects that help children get involved in the sport and reduce their costs. He said, “Kids always need support and I think teams are pretty important for kids.” He explained that being part of a team creates friendships and skills that will serve them throughout life.

This year, Neepawa Minor Hockey received a $7,300 grant to help children try hockey in a low-cost way, while Early Learning Neepawa received $2,700 to help with the construction of their new day care centre.

Range of projects supported

This year, $69,259 was given out in designated fund grants, with the largest recipients being the Neepawa Health Centre ($42,950), Country Meadows Personal Care Home ($6,594) and the Beautiful Plains Museum ($4,435). Jocelyn Scheper, care team manager at the Neepawa Hospital, explained how important this yearly grant is to the facility.“We would not have the equipment we have if it were not for this [annual] grant,” she said, explaining that this year, their purchases will include equipment to perform more ear, nose and throat surgeries. Judy Gabler, care team manager at Country Meadows explained that this money will be used to complete the fence around the courtyard. This will allow residents and families to more safely enjoy the outdoors. Beautiful Plains Museum board member Jim Baker said that their grant will fund annual operating costs.

This year, Community fund grants totalled $47,255. The first grant was to the Beautiful Plains Archives for $500 to help purchase a multi-function printer. The Beautiful Plains Museum received $5,000 to help refurbish the building's exterior, which is constructed of Neepawa-made brick. Board member Rudy Jarema explained that they are working to restore the building, which was once a train station, to its original look. Budz ’N Bloom Daycare received $5,000 to help with the construction of a new centre. Early Learning Neepawa received a $10,000 grant to help them open their new day care facility at the former Neepawa Co-op car wash. The new centre will provide care for 49 children. Neepawa Cooperative Play Centre received a $2,100 grant to help create an office area for staff and purchase cupboards, for much needed storage. Neepawa Minor Ball received a $3,270 grant to install automatic hand dryers and keypad locks in the newly renovated washroom facilities at the ball diamonds. Neepawa Novas Gymnastics Club received $5,000 for the purchase of supplies. Neepawa Theatre Centre (Roxy Theatre) received $14,885 for their capital project, which will see the building’s brickwork repointed. This process involves scraping out the degraded mortar and replacing it, along with any damaged bricks. The final grant, of $1,500, was given to The Viscount Cultural Council (ArtsForward) to purchase and install new flooring for their kitchen.

Youth giving back

In addition to the Community Fund and Designated Fund grants, the NACI Youth Advisory Committee, which is made up of NACI students, gave out $2,800 in grants. Their recipients included ArtsForward, which received $300 to help send three kids to theatre camp; Margaret Laurence Home, which received $100 to provide free admission to students; Neepawa and Area Palliative Care, which received $300 to purchase refreshments and goodies for the family room; Neepawa Bird Sanctuary, which received $500 to help maintain the building and pens; Neepawa Community Cancer Program, which received $400 to purchase head coverings and neck pillows for cancer patients; Neepawa and District Health Centre, which received $400 to help purchase a doppler ultrasound; Neepawa Junior Rifle Club, which received $500 to help purchase audio-visual equipment for hunter safety courses and the Neepawa Veterinary Clinic, which received $300 to help purchase new litter boxes, which will be easier to clean and disinfect, for the stay cats housed at the clinic.