Details for Rivers Fair nearly finalized

Details Published on Monday, June 26, 2017

By Alica Fast

Submitted

Rivers Ag Society met on June 7 to continue finalizing plans for the upcoming fair on Wednesday, July 5. It will be an exciting event and is approaching fast! New this year will be pulled pork on a bun, with coleslaw, chips and pop as an evening meal on Tuesday, July 4 at the MGRA horse show. This will be served from 4:30-8:30 p.m. and is not to be confused with the annual beef barbecue supper at Riverdale Community Centre from 4:30-7 p.m. on July 5.

As reported in my column a few weeks ago, the kids karnival area has expanded and will include a bungie run, climbing wall, small bouncy combo and a large moonwalk bounce with slides. A wrist band will provide you fun all day! Also remember to register for the new trunks of junk feature; please call Jen Roth at 204-922-0368.

The fairgrounds are used by a lot of families and for baseball games. If you are visiting there with your animals, be it cats, dogs, cows or horses, please clean their waste from the ground and take it home with you. There are a lot of pretty bags left behind and they are not a good reflection on our organization nor are you showing us respect for using our private property. We would appreciate you caring for your animals as you would care for your children and take their messes home.

We also would like your assistance in a general cleaning of the grounds. Members will meet on Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. to clean our exhibit buildings, washrooms, etc. Why not help us for a half-hour and then watch the Comets game?

For more information please read our schedule of events ad in this paper.