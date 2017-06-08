Natives fan from Gladstone hits the jackpot

Ken Waddell

The Neepawa Banner

A Neepawa Natives fan from Gladstone hit the jackpot on Friday night at the club’s Chase-the-Ace event.

Darrin Cook drew the winning number at the Chase-the-Ace That lucky ticket number gave Cook a chance to pick a card and sure enough the ace of spades came up resulting in a cash prize of $2,028. That concludes game one, game two starts Friday and the Neepawa Natives have received approval from Manitoba Liquor and Gaming to up the ante for the next game. Starting this next round, the grand prize pot will start at $2,000. Tickets are 5 for $20. The times have also been moved a bit later with ticket sales starting at 6:30 p.m. and closing at 8:00 p.m. The draw will take place at 8:30. Until the last Friday in August, the CTA event will be held at the Neepawa Golf and Country Club, but after that it will go back to Friday nights at the Yellowhead Centre.

Chase-the-Ace is one of several community involvement projects being sponsored and run by the Neepawa Natives Junior “A Hockey Club. Other successful events held by the team include the Neepawa Sports Dinner, the annual Natives Awards banquet and the highly successful Ag Expo. The Sports Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, November 4.