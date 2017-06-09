Walk for Alzheimer’s: Make memories matter

Details Published on Friday, June 9, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

According to the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba, currently, more than 22,000 Manitobans have Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.

This number is growing at an alarming rate and by 2038 it is expected to reach over 40,700. Forty-three per cent of Manitobans have a family member or close friend with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. An estimated 124,000 Manitobans reported to have used the services of the Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba. Did you know that 83 per cent of the society’s funding comes from people like you?

Neepawa will be hosting a fundraising walk for the Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba. The walk will take place on Thursday, June 15 at Country Meadows personal care home. Registration is from 5:30-6:30 with the walk starting at 6:30. After our walk, we will return to Country Meadows where participants will be able to enjoy an evening of entertainment provided by Swamp Gas and there will be post-walk treats for everyone. Pledge forms for this great cause are available at the Neepawa HAND office, Country Meadows business office or printed off line at alzheimer.mb.ca

For further information, please contact Marsha Forgue at 204-476-7815. We hope to see you there!