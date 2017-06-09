Sisters rock the Roxy

On May 28, Sisters of the Holy Rock performed a well attended show at the Roxy Theatre in Neepawa. The group is a not-for-profit inter-denominational entertainment group who help fund raise for organizations, while providing enjoyment and uplifting spirits.

The Reverend Mother, Carole “Whoopi” Stone, said, “We formed 24 years ago [after watching the film Sister Act] with 17 people. Our aim is to help people in need, partnering with groups to raise funds. Today, we are assisting the Neepawa Lions Club, who are hosting this event. Our members come from Winnipeg and the surrounding area. I was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, having been taught by nuns.”

Stone explains that since forming, they we have grown to 50 performers, with over 20 sound and stage crew. The show offers a wide variety, serious, silly and humorous things. Everything is choreographed and memorized, they every Tuesday, except during the summer.

“We consider ourselves entertainers, not a choir. We enjoy performing, having fun but not making fun of,” said Stone.