Out of Helen's kitchen - Farm woman's group

Details Published on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Helen Drysdale

The Neepawa Banner

This year, Canada is celebrating 150 years since Confederation (the sesquicentennial). I thought I would spend the next several months showcasing some historic recipes in Canada’s honour.

The farm wives were partners in hard work at home with their husbands and learned to be independent. They wanted to be part of the say in political life. Women gathered and led campaigns on women’s suffrage. The Manitoba Grain Growers Association, formed by farmers to market their own grain, took a position in favor of women’s suffrage in 1911. In 1912 women were admitted as associate members and in 1914, the constitution was changed to recognize women as full members. January 29, 1916, Manitoba was the first province to extend the vote to women (except Aboriginal women). In 1917, a women’s section was organized as the United Farm Women of Manitoba. At the museum, we have a copy of their 1929 United Farm Women of Manitoba cookbook. Most the recipes have basic ingredient lists and very minimal instruction. Their ads in the cookbook are wonderful. I am including several of the recipes found in the book. Perhaps you will recognize the local names.

Fruit salad

1 can pineapple

walnuts, chopped 10 cents worth

2 large apples

Juice of 1/2 of a lemon

Marshmallows: 15 cents worth

3 bananas

1 cup whipped cream

Dice fruit and mallows. Pour lemon juice over mixture. Add whipped cream to the fruit.

Mrs. Robert Burns Neepawa, Man.

Dream cake

1 cup flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

Bake like shortbread until golden brown. In the meantime prepare the following mixtures:

2 eggs

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 tsp. baking powder

Vanilla to flavor

1 1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

3 tsp. flour

Pour this onto the hot shortbread. Return to the oven and bake very slowly, perhaps 3/4 of an hour until the top layer is set.

Mrs. A. J. M. Poole, Kelwood

Bachelor buttons

Cream together:

1/2 cup butter

1 egg (well beaten)

1/2 tsp. soda

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

Sift with enough flour to mix soft and roll out. Put jelly between.

Mrs. J. Drysdale, Arden