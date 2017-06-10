Alberta man charged with Neepawa, Minnedosa thefts

Details Published on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Banner Staff

The Neepawa Banner

An Eckville, Alberta man faces 135 charges in connection with a string of break and enters and thefts occurring across the Prairie provinces, including Neepawa and Minnedosa. Joseph Ronald Palmer, 52 years, was first arrested last August, during a break and enter at a Moosomin, Saskatchewan business. A co-operative effort between RCMP in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba resulted in additional charges being laid.

The Manitoba RCMP explained that he’s charged in relation to a theft from the Neepawa Golf and Country Club, which occurred overnight between September 26 and 27, 2015. At that time, someone broke into the sheds and stole golf clubs and bags. A similar theft occurred in Minnedosa on Sept 26, 2015, when golf clubs were also stolen from the Minnedosa Golf and Country Club. After these most recent charges, Palmer was remanded in custody and is to appear in provincial court in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, on June 16.