Congregation celebrating 140 years

Details Published on Friday, June 9, 2017

Kate Jackman - Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner

In 1877, the first Presbyterian missionaries arrived in the Neepawa area. This year, the congregation tracing its history to those early settlers is preparing to celebrate 140 years of ministry in the Neepawa area.

In those early days, worship took place in parishioners’ homes, then, the upper story of the Neepawa Post Office. The first Presbyterian church in Neepawa was built in 1882, at the corner of Brown Ave. and Isabel St. In 1891, the present church, located on First Ave., was built. The first services in this new church were held on March 15, 1892.

The church, a Neepawa landmark and recognized historic site, was designed by Portage la Prairie architect James A. Macdonald. Macdonald was a Presbyterian who had experience as a construction supervisor with the U.S. Army and as a building supervisor for the Minneapolis public school board. He designed the church in the form of a cross, with the sanctuary set on the diagonal. The cost of the building, excluding furnishings, was $10,000. The original pews, which are still in use today, cost $1,200 and were purchased from Hamilton, Ont.

When the new church opened, there were 197 members on the roll and in 2000, when the church’s history was compiled for a history book, some of their descendents still worshiped at Knox.

Over the years, the church building has undergone work to improve its structural integrity. The first occurred shortly after it was built, when it was determined that the walls couldn’t carry the weight of the roof. At this time, two rods were installed across the church to stabilize and anchor the north and south exterior walls. In 1961, the church underwent another renovation, this time, to better anchor the interior columns that support the roof. That project saw the basement dug out and cement bearing walls and footings installed. At that time, Sunday School rooms and washrooms were also added to the basement.

Facing challenges

The congregation at Knox faced one of its first major decisions in 1925. On June 10, 1925, the Methodist Church of Canada, the Congregational Union of Canada and 70 per cent of the Presbyterian Church of Canada entered into a union, creating the United Church of Canada. The congregation at Knox voted to remain within the Presbyterian Church in Canada, but today, they retain a close relationship with both the United and Presbyterian congregations.

The other big change was the ordination of women into the Ministry. Prior to 1966, women could not be ordained but could have a role within the church as deaconesses or women missionaries, or within their local church administration. In Neepawa, the first woman joined Knox’s board in 1956In 1966, the door was further opened to women within the Presbyterian Church, when women’s ordination was passed. Today, in addition to leading worship, many women have active roles as leaders in the board and session. In 1982, the first woman was elected to Knox’s session. The first female minister was Rev. Gladys Anderson, who served from 1999 until 2007 and current minister, Rev. Jeanie Lee, was called in 2009.

Changing times

As with many other older churches, until the 1960s and 1970s, the congregation at Knox was large, with many children, a large Sunday School and even a junior choir. Since then, numbers have declined. However, the last eight years have seen a new change in the congregation, which had historically been made up members of a predominantly Scottish background. As the Town has become home to residents from different countries, some of these newcomers have chosen to worship at Knox, making it an increasingly multicultural group.

This multicultural following is becoming key to Knox’s future. Rev. Jeanie Lee explains, “It is the new members who are continuing the church with new vision.” In 2008, Korean immigrants began coming to the community for jobs at HyLife Foods and in 2009, Lee explains, “The church had a bold step, with the help of Presbytery, to call a minister who can speak English and Korean, to find the way to a new future with the new immigrant ministry.” She explained that Knox became home to a number of Korean members, some of whom were Christian before coming to Canada, but also some who were new to church.

Of the blending of old and new, Lee explains, “Our original English speaking church members were so gracious to the new people, accepting them with warm hearts to build a beautiful community in love and harmony.”

While Knox’s international feel began with newcomers from Korea, the church has welcomed followers from the Philippines and Africa, as well as other Canadian towns and cities.

Strong heritage

The building was recognized as a provincial heritage site in 1989 and leading up to 1991, another renovation project to better stabilize the roof was undertaken. This project would see the installation of four laminated arches, with cement bases extending below the basement floor.

Even for those who don’t worship at Knox, its excellent acoustics make it a familiar sight for local music lovers. In 1997, the Neepawa and District Fine Arts Festival purchased a community grand piano for the church, which continues to be used by festival participants, as well as local concerts.

One hundred and forty years is a long time and Rev. Jeanie Lee credits a number of factors for the church’s longevity, “First of all, it would be the amazing grace of God towards His church and people in this town of Neepawa. A lot of churches with a long history and building are gone, due to a change in people’s lifestyles. It is the reality that many old churches are struggling due to a lower number of members. However, Knox Presbyterian Church is still going, with a strong ministry, even after 140 years.”

She adds that while they may at times face financial strain, this is nothing the congregation hasn’t faced in the past. She explains that when they’ve worried about finances, Roy McGillivray, one of the church’s elders who served the church almost 70 years, has said, “Jeanie, I remember— many decades ago— our minister walked all the way to the farm house where I lived. And he had a meeting concerning the future of the church— whether the church should continue or close due to financial shortages. [The minister] would stay over night at my house and then walk to another member’s house and continue to the others… for many days. But we’ve made it each time when things were difficult like that. So, don’t worry Jeanie, the Lord will provide!” Lee also credits a dedicated group who have been involved in the church ministry, leading choirs, playing instruments, working in the kitchen for community events and keeping up with the cleaning and yard care. She explains that these people have, “kept the church open through the spirit of love and dedicated hearts.”

Opening to the community

As the church enters its 141st year, Lee said they have a few changes planned. “We want to be used as God’s worker, to give a new life to those who need the love of God,” she explained, adding, “We are in the midst of a change to be more of a missional church, to open ourselves to our community, rather than being closed church.” She adds that they want to reach out to those who are waiting for help, in town or out of town. As part of this, for the past three years, they have been serving a First Nations community in Birdtail, MB, where their team prepares worship service and food for about 100 people once a month.

Looking towards the future, Lee says, “We are small but strong, healthy family of God.” While the congregation may be celebrating 140 years in the community, she adds, “Although our church building looks old, our people are young at heart and filled with joy of spirit and serve community with Christ’s love, in many different ways.”

To celebrate the monumental birthday, Knox will be hosting two celebrations. On Saturday, June 17, there will be an evening banquet and program. Hosted at the Neepawa Legion Hall, this event will be a chance for the community and friends of the church to celebrate. For local music lovers, it will also feature special performances by four young musicians from Brandon University. Then, on Sunday, June 18, there will be an anniversary service at 11 am at the church, followed by a free barbecue lunch. The service will feature a celebratory message from special guest, former minister Rev. David Wilson.