Support for chemo unit

Details Published on Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Diane Warner

The Neepawa Press

On May 29, the Neepawa Hospital’s chemo unit was the beneficiary of a $1,000 donation from Waves of Hope Dragon Boat Team, which is made up of breast cancer survivors.

The team is based in Brandon, but draws members from across Westman. The Neepawa donation represented a portion of the proceeds from their biennial major fundraising raffle, the group also made a donation towards the purchase of an ultrasound for the cancer unit at the Brandon hospital. The remainder of the proceeds from ticket sales help to support the team’s operations and programming, which includes education about early detection. Waves of Hope team members Diane Michaluk (left), Michelle Gerrard (second from right) and Carmen MacPhee (right) presented the donation to Jocelyn Scheper (second from left), care team manager, Neepawa Hospital.