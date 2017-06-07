Thumbs up - To the people of Neepawa

Details Published on Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Press

Thanks to all the people of Neepawa and surrounding areas. The Neepawa Lions Club collects eye glasses which are no longer needed by you, the wearer. We then send these glasses to countries where less fortunate people can not afford a pair of glasses.

Through the years, the Neepawa Lions Club have received many pairs of glasses and one of our Lions Club members, Ernie Sydor, was very fortunate to help deliver these used glasses to a needy country. Ernie’s report was that one can not realize the faces of the children and adults who could see clearly again. Our goal to help the less fortunate see again continues on, if anyone has used glasses, they can be dropped off at the Neepawa United Church office or contact myself, Terry Smith at 204-476-5443, and we would be more than pleased to receive them.

Lion Terry Smith

Neepawa Lions Club