4-H awards senior members for highest achievement

Details Published on Friday, June 2, 2017

Parkland 4-H

Members, parents, grandparents and Leaders gathered in Shoal Lake for the annual South Parkland 4-H Fun and Recognition Day. Workshops and fun activities were organized throughout the afternoon while senior members attended interviews. Members painted signs, made birdhouses, braided reins, and learned archery or yoga.

After the supper, judges Ann Mandziuk and Carolynne Nickel presented awards to the successful senior members. South Parkland 4-H Entrance Bursaries are sponsored by South Parkland Area 4-H Council and were awarded to three members based on a written application outlining 4-H involvement and future plans. Marika Dewar-Norosky of the Newdale 4-H Club, Hanna Tolton of the Kenton Kraftsmen 4-H Club, and Rebecca Baker of the Newdale 4-H Club each received $200 to be used towards continuing their education. The 4-H Gold Watch Award is considered the top honour that 4-H members can receive to recognize their years of involvement in the 4-H program. Gold watches are sponsored by Heritage Co-op of Minnedosa, Jackson Seeds of Inglis, and Richardson Pioneer of Shoal Lake. Members submit an application outlining their 4-H history and attend an interview where they are asked questions about themselves, their communities and their knowledge of the program. Three members were selected to receive watches, Daisy McKee of the Rapid City 4-H Rodeo Club, Hanna Tolton of the Kenton Kraftsmen 4-H Club, and Rayna Topham of the Minnedosa 4-H for Teens 4-H Club. Congratulations to all of the members for the hard work and years of dedication to their 4-H clubs. We are proud of all that you have accomplished.