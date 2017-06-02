Families attend developmental screening event

Details Published on Friday, June 2, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

Beautiful Plains School Division and Prairie Mountain Health Authority sponsored a “Developmental Screening Event” for families with children born in the year 2013. The two day event was held at the Neepawa Legion Hall on May 9-10 with more than 65 families taking advantage of the free screening activities. Families received a letter inviting them to the event, which included door prizes, healthy snacks and each family received a large preschool activity kit, with lots of tools to help their children prepare for kindergarten.

Upon registering, families receive a “passport” and make their way around the hall to different fun activity centres where children can show off their many skills. Stations include small movement skills, large movement skills, language development, self help skills, social development and overall development. Parents have a chance to speak to local professionals, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and public health nurses, as well as meet the kindergarten teachers. There is information available for parents on nutrition, car seat safety, daycare and nursery school and this year, we had a display from Healthy Smile, Happy Child with a dental information team and interactive puppet for the children to practice their brushing skills.

This is the second year for the Developmental Screening and next year families with children born in the year 2014 will be invited to attend.

BPSD would like to thank the many businesses and individuals for their generous support and for helping make this years developmental screening a success.