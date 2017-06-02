Nominees announced

Friday, June 2, 2017

John Drinkwater

The Neepawa Banner

The 14th annual Tribute to Tourism Awards Gala will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at the International Peace Garden Interpretive Centre. The nominees are :

•Volunteer of the Year: Erin Woodcock (Minnedosa), Kelvon Smith (Virden), Camiel Serruys (Melita).

•Service Excellence: Canad Inns (Brandon), Carberry Agricultural Society, The Rendezvous Restaurant (Deloraine), Dari Isle Drive In (Minnedosa), Kenworth Dam (RM of Wallace-Woolworth/Kenton.

•Partnership: Carberry Men’s & Ladies Curling Club, Boissevain - Morton Farmer’s Market, Melita Banana Days Festival, Minnedosa Santa Claus Parade.

•Marketing Excellence: Tommy Turtle(Boissevain) “ We’re Live in Minnedosa” Social Media Campaign.

•Event of the Year: Boissevain-Morton Canada Day Celebration, Carberry Men’s Curling Bonspiel, Grim Acres Scare Away Cancer (Kemnay), Harvesting Hope (Austin), Home Hardware Canada Cup of Curling, Little Valley Jamboree (Erickson), Valley Fun Colour Run (Minnedosa).

•Aspiring Youth: Jane Harkness (Virden), Nicole Sychyshyn (Minnedosa), Lora Carlisle (Boissevain).