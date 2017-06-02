Fire damages building, inventory

Details Published on Friday, June 2, 2017

Kate Jackman - Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner

After a fire damaged their Eden-area warehouse last week, Tim Wiebe and Lewis Pohl, of AVION Harvest, are reaching out to the greater community for some help. On May 24, a grass fire reached their building and did about $29,000 in damage; burning a hole through one of the walls and damaging inventory, equipment and packaging supplies.

The company packages and wholesales natural dried grains and pulses, including peas, beans, lentils, flaxseed, barley and bulgar wheat. Pohl explains that while they carry liability insurance, tight finances meant that they didn’t have any property or contents insurance to cover the damage.

The new company just came off of a strong year, their products are now being carried in 40 stores across Manitoba and they are in discussion with two additional chains interested in carrying their products. While business has been growing, Pohl explains that they operate on narrow margins. He adds that neither he nor Wiebe have paid themselves a wage, instead, using profits to increase inventory and grow the business.

Of the damage, Pohl said they are expecting it to cost about $7,000 to repair the building, the rest represents lost inventory and repairs to damaged equipment. He said they should be able to obtain the product they need to replace the inventory, they just need the funds.

AVION Harvest has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to donate to help restore the building and equipment to pre-fire conditions and replace their inventory. “It is our hope to be up and running as soon as possible in order to meet store demands,” said Pohl. He added that they are forever indebted and thankful to those who are aiding them during this difficult time.

For more about the fire and how to help, information is available at www.gofundme.com/avionharvest.

Kitchen fire does extensive damage

In the early morning on Saturday, May 26, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home on Hospital Street in Neepawa. The Neepawa Fire Department arrived on the scene and were able to contain the blaze, but not before extensive damage was done to the building’s main floor. No one was injured.