United church celebrates 25th anniversary of sanctuary

Details Published on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Neepawa Untied Church

The congregation of the Neepawa United Church is celebrating 25 years in the sanctuary that was built in 1992. Members of the original building committee are hosting a special service on Sunday, June 11 at the regular 11 am Sunday worship service.

Of course, no anniversary would be complete without a few nostalgic moments as we relive some of the memorable moments of the past. Not only has the new church provided a very worshipful venue for weekly worship, but it has been the church of choice for countless baptisms, weddings and funerals, as well as a variety of concerts. Hopefully, the event will be attended by some of those former residents who were instrumental in making this building become a reality. Clergy over the past 25 years have been invited and, of course, the invitation is open to anyone who would like to attend.

The program will include a service of thanksgivng, a time of historical reminiscences as well as a Power Point slide presentation including the former church and the construction phase of the current building. Following the service, a complimentary barbecue will conclude the celebration.