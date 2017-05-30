Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Neepawa youth job centre opens for the season

Published on Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Submitted

The Neepawa Press

Neepawa’s Job Centre opened on Wednesday, May 24 and is located in the Town Office at 275, Hamilton Street. Melissa McFarlane, Youth Engagement Leader said, “Office hours are 8:30 am to 12:15 pm and 1:00 pm to 4: 30 pm, Monday to Friday. Community response has been encouraging. Two businesses have already requested involvement.” Pictured: Marilyn Crewe (left), Town of Neepawa Economic Development Officer, and Melissa McFarlane, Youth Engagement Leader, officially opened the office.

