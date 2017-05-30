Neepawa chamber of commerce fair

From carnival rides to car shows, it was a busy weekend as the annual Neepawa Fair came to town. Organized by the Neepawa and District Chamber of Commerce from May 26-28, there were a wide variety of activities on offer. “I think it went well,” said Jeff Braun, Chamber president.

Saturn Shows was set up with their midway at the Neepawa Fair Grounds, which is where most of the Chamber’s activities also took place. New for Friday night was live music in the indoor arena and Braun said they had pretty good attendance, with a steady crowd, for both Friday and Saturday nights’ performances. While attendance at the midway was a bit slow on Friday, it was a strong weekend overall, especially Saturday. Braun said the feedback from Saturn was that it was busier than other years.

Braun said they had a good response from attendees and while concrete numbers weren’t available as of Press deadline, there was a lot of traffic in town over the weekend. He was also happy to see a number of other organizations holding events to coincide with the fair weekend. “There was lots of activity around town,” he said, adding, “It was busy.”

With this year under their belts, they are already looking to the future. Braun said they hope to keep building off of previous years and have already talked about some potential changes for next year.

The Chamber’s next event will be the Parade of Lights, followed by the annual general meeting in the new year. Anyone interested in joining the Chamber can come to their meetings, which take place the second Thursday of month, upstairs at the Country Court House.