Looking back - 1967: Neepawa retailers prepare for new revenue tax

Details Published on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago. Tuesday May 25, 1937

Last Friday, Geo. M. Deveson, of Arden, advertised purebred pigs for sale, in the Press. The advertisement was ordered for three issues, but Saturday afternoon he phoned to cancel it as he had received more inquires than could be accommodated. Mr. Deveson was more than satisfied with the result and is now a firm believer in advertising. To sell you must tell, and a special notice in the Press speaks to a vast audience.

70 years ago. Thursday May 29, 1947

Manitoba, the first province to establish a system of allowances to families in need through the death or disability of the father, extended the mother’s allowance May 1, 1947, to include the widow, or wife of a disabled person, with one child. Prior to this date, except in certain instances, provincial allowances were granted only when the family included two or more children under 15 years of age.

60 years ago. Thursday May 30, 1957

Irvine Ritchie, aged 62, lived on a farm near Franklin and was killed instantly at 7:40 pm on Tuesday when he was struck by a CPR freight train at a railway crossing one and a half miles west of Franklin. Mr. Ritchie was apparently returning home from Minnedosa at the time of the accident. RCMP are investigating and Minnedosa coroner, Dr. H. C. Stevenson, stated that he believed that an inquest would be held.

50 years ago. Tuesday May 30, 1967

With the start of Manitoba’s new 5 per cent revenue tax now only two days away, business men in Neepawa and district are making final preparations to handle the necessary changes in their operation to look after the collection of the tax on taxable items. The sales tax goes into force Thursday, June 1, and with that date staring them in the face, the business community showed a great deal of interest and in a special Chamber of Commerce meeting last Friday at the town hall to discuss the implementation of the revenue tax.

40 years ago. Thursday May 26, 1977

Members of the Lions Club band thoroughly entertained over 200 people at the Lions Club band’s super special held last Wednesday, May 18. The audience was treated to band selections, ranging from rock music and “Rhinestone Cowboy”, to their festival selection and such moody songs as “Feelings”, all under the direction of Ted Good.

30 years ago. Thursday May 28, 1987

A declining population in the Town of Neepawa could mean the Town receives less in provincial-municipal tax sharing funds in the future. In the past, the funds were calculated using data from 1982. Now, however, the census data shows Neepawa’s population went down. According to Neepawa’s secretary – treasurer, Dale Lyle, population decides the amount of the grant. “But they (the province) agreed to lessen the blow by decreasing it gradually.

20 years ago. Monday May 26, 1997

In Talk of the Town, someone asked, “I’d like to comment about the parking lot lake at the golf course. I have no idea how much money has been poured into the golf course over the years, but very little thought is being given to fixing the pump mud hole that occurs every time it rains. I once heard someone offered to fix the parking lot for free in exchange for a membership, but that was turned down. Is that true?”

10 years ago. Monday May 26, 2007

The Canadian dollar surged to a new 30-year high of 91 cents U.S. last Friday, the highest it’s been since October 1977. The strong dollar was fuelled by retail sales, which surged 1.9 per cent in the month to $34 billion, boosting sales for this quarter by 2 per cent. Manitobans were part of the March spending spree. Statistics Canada reported retail sales in the province jumped 2.3 per cent from February to March – $1.17 billion, compared to $1.14 billion. It was the third highest percentage gain in the country, behind only Saskatchewan and Alberta.