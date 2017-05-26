Out of Helen's kitchen - War comes to the prairies

Details Published on Friday, May 26, 2017

Helen Drysdale

The Neepawa Banner

WWI started in August of 1914. Many believed it would be over by Christmas so they joined up for a little excitement. Women banded together to form Red Cross Societies, they fund raised, knit socks, hats and mitts, made bandages, jams, pickles and cakes to send to the boys overseas. They were asked to sacrifice by rationing sugar, flour, butter, eggs and meats so the men overseas had enough. Posters were put up to remind them- “we are saving you– you save food”.

The women’s sacrifice was greater than food, they sacrificed their sons and husbands. They came together at train stations to see the men off and celebrated together when they came home. When the war ended on November 11, 1918, nearly 61,000 Canadians did not return. Many of those who came home were wounded in body and spirit. Canada’s effort on the battle fields fuelled the nation’s confidence and independence. Though confederated in 1867 Canada truly moved from being a colony to being its own country.

Canadian war cake from an old 1914 cookbook

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups hot water

2 Tbsp. lard

1 Lb. raisins, cut up

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. cloves

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. hot water

3 cups flour

Bring to a boil the first seven ingredients in a pot. Turn down the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Cool.

Add the soda in the 1 tsp. of hot water. Add to the raisins. Stir in the flour. Bake in 2 loaf pans at 325° for 45 minutes or until baked all the way through.

Pineapple raisin loaf from Helen’s kitchen

1 egg

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup milk

1/3 cup oil

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup crushed pineapple, undrained

1 1/2 cup chopped raisins

2 cups flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

Stir together the egg, sugar, milk, oil and vanilla. Mix in the pineapple and raisins. In another bowl, mix all the dry ingredients. Add the dry to the wet ingredients and lightly stir until mixed. Turn into a lightly greased loaf pan. Bake in a preheated 350° oven for 55-65 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.