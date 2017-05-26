Gladstone music and arts festival

Details Published on Friday, May 26, 2017

Gladstone Music and Arts festival

The annual Gladstone Music and Arts Festival, the longest running festival in Manitoba, once again provided young musicians and singers an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of an audience and receive feedback from an accredited adjudicator. Having completing its 87th year, the Gladstone Music and Arts Festival continues to draw performers from the Gladstone, Plumas, MacGregor, Austin, Langruth and Neepawa areas.

The band sessions were held on April 11. Nancy Nowosad, a music educator, adjudicated. Ms. Nowosad has adjudicated at music festivals for over 20 years in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and western Ontario. The Choral/Vocal sessions were held on April 19 and 20, with Arline Collins adjudicating. Ms. Collins has a private music studio where she teaches singing, piano, accordion, guitar and theory. She enjoys sharing her expertise with students and teachers of all ages. The Piano/Violin sessions were held on April 25 and 26 with Arlene Baschak adjudicating. Ms. Baschak is a past-president of the Provincial AMAF festival board and is a strong believer in the value of music festivals.

The committee would like to thank William Morton Collegiate Institute, Gladstone Elementary School, Gladstone United Church and the Municipality of WestLake-Gladstone for their continued support. Thank you to those who donated to the Festival Operating Fund and Bursary Fund in 2017. Donors of the Gladstone Music and Arts Festival can now receive charitable receipts which may be used for income tax purposes. Charitable receipts are provided by the Big Grass Community Foundation. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

Thank you to everyone who attended the Highlights Concert on Sunday, April 30 at Gladstone United Church. The following is a list of winners for each class of the festival.:

• Beginner Instrumental Ensemble: Rocque Wilson, Liam Winters and Declan Poschenrieder (Medallions)

• Beginner Instrumental Duet, Woodwind: Jhene Gladue-Peters and Marla Jazon (Medallions)

• Beginner Instrumental Duet, Brass: Jayden Armstrong and Chloe Reiner (Medallions)

• Beginner Instrumental Duet, Mixed Instruments: Tristinn Bjarnarson and Liam Winters (Medallions)

• Beginner Instrumental Solo: Summer Champion (Medallion)

• Junior Instrumental Ensemble: Ziah Canete, Lauren Rosling and Robin Semler (Medallions)

• Junior Instrumental Duet, Woodwind: Lauren Rosling and Robin Semler (Medallions)

• Junior Instrumental Duet, Mixed Instruments: Nathan Braun and Carson Buydens (Medallions)

• Junior Instrumental Solo, Grade 7: Meravie Canon (Medallion)

• Junior Instrumental Solo, Grade 8: Lauren Rosling (Medallion)

• Classroom Action Songs and Singing Games: Gladstone Grade 5 (Gold Seal Certificate)

• ORFF Ensemble: Gladstone Grade 5 (Gold Seal Certificate)

• Classroom Choir/Chorus, K – Gr. 3: Gladstone Grade 2/3M (Gold Seal Certificate)

• Classroom Choir/Chorus, Gr. 4-6: Gladstone Grade 5 (Gold Seal Certificate)

• School Choir/Chorus, Open: W.M.C.I. Grades 9 - 12 (Gold Seal Certificate)

• Community Adult Choir, Female: The Choraliers (Gold Seal Certificate)

• Vocal Solo, 12 and Under: Regan Teichroeb (Medallion)

• Vocal Solo, 16 and Under (Preliminary/Junior): Robin Semler (Medallion)

• Vocal Solo, 16 and Under, Own Choice (Preliminary/Junior): Vanessa Sawatsky (Medallion)

Vocal Solo, Traditional Folk Song, 8 & Under: Piper Kinley (Medallion)

• Vocal Solo, Traditional Folk Song, 12 and Under: Jaylen Spak (Medallion)

• Vocal Solo, Contemporary Folk/Popular, 12 & Under: Jaylen Spak (Medallion)

• Vocal Solo, German Lieder, Italian Art Song, French Art Song (Junior): Azaria Neuschander (Medallion)

• Musical Theatre, 16 and Under (Junior): Vanessa Sawatzky (Medallion)

• Musical Theatre, TV/Movie Musical: Piper Kinley

• Vocal Duet, Own Choice, 21 and Under: Hanna and Linsey Sollner (Medallions)

• Piano Solo, Beginner, Own Choice, 8 and Under: Hanna Doerksen (1st Place Medallion), Jocelyn Fehr, Piper Kinley, Sierra Goertzen, Odessa Kinley-Mintenko and Cash Thomson (2nd Place Medallions)

• Piano Solo, Beginner, Own Choice, 9 and Over: Zach Canate (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Beginner, Own Choice, Open: Carly Braun (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Baroque, Gr. 1 and 2: Zia Canete (Medallion)

Piano Solo, Baroque, Gr. 3 & 4: Madison Teichroeb (Medallion)

Piano Solo, Baroque, Gr. 5 & 6: Vanessa Sawatzky (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Baroque, Grades 7 and Up: Azaria Neuschwander (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Classical Style, Gr. 1 and 2: Cornelia Braun (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Classical Sonata/Classical Style, Gr. 3 and 4: Madison Teichroeb (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Classical Sonata/Classical Style, Gr. 5 and 6: Vanessa Sawatzky (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Classical Sonata/Classical Style, Grades 7 and Up: Azaria Neuschwander (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Canadian, Gr. 1 and 2: Abbi Wieler (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, 20/20st Century Composers, Gr. 1 and 2: Derek Thiessen (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, 20/20st Century Composers, Gr. 3 and 4: Lauren Rosling (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, 20/20st Century Composers, Gr. 5 and 6: Vanessa Sawatzky (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, 20/20st Century Composers, Gr. 7 and Up: Azaria Neuschwander (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Romantic Composers, Gr. 3 and 4: Robin Semler (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Romantic Composers, Gr. 7 and Up: Azaria Neuschwander (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, French Composers, Gr. 7 and Up: Azaria Neuschwander (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Own Choice, Gr. 1 and 2: Lauren Armstrong (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Study, Gr. 1 and 2: Desiree Zacharias (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Study, Gr. 3 and 4: Madison Teichroeb (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Study, Gr. 5 and 6: Vanessa Sawatzky (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Study, Grades 7 and Up: Azaria Neuschwander (Medallion)

• Piano Duet, Beginner: Jocelyn Fehr and Caylin Toews (Medallions)

• Piano Duet, Gr. 1 and 2: Sara Thiessen and Derek Theissen (Medallions)

• Piano Trio, Beginner to Gr. 3: Kennedy Manns, Abbi Wieler and Desiree Zacharias (Medallions)

• Piano Solo, Popular, Beginner: Olivia Suderman (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Popular, Grade 1 and 2: Grace Friesen (Medallion)

• Piano Solo, Popular, Grade 3 and 4: Madison Teichroeb (Medallion)

• Violin Solo: Hanna Sollner (Medallion)

The following participants were recommended to go to the Manitoba Provincial Festival: Preliminary Vocal: Robin Semler; Junior Vocal: Azaria Neuschwander; Canadian Composer Vocal: Vanessa Sawatsky; Junior Musical Theatre: Vanessa Sawatsky; Piano, Preliminary: Madison Teichroeb and Lauren Rosling, Alternate: Cadence Otto; Piano, Junior: Vanessa Sawatzky; Piano, Advanced: Azaria Neuschwander; Solo Poetry, Grades 4-6: Regan Teichroeb; Solo Poetry, Grades 7-9: Madison Teichroeb; Solo Poetry, Grades 10-12: Peter Grant; Public Speaking, Grades 10-12: Peter Grant.

The Doris Sigurdson Memorial Trophy presented for the most outstanding performance in Piano Solo or Duet, Beginner to Gr. 4, excluding Popular Piano was presented to Madison Teichroeb.

The Joy Mowat Memorial Trophy presented for the most outstanding performance in Piano Solo or Duet, Gr. 5 and Up excluding Popular Piano was presented to Azaria Neuschwander.

The Gladstone Music Festival Rose Bowl presented for the most outstanding vocal performance, excluding Modern Folk/Popular/Choral was presented to Azaria Neuschwander.