HRCC prepares for building blitz

Details Published on Friday, May 26, 2017

Submitted

Happy Rock Childrens Centre

The Happy Rock Children’s Centre (HRCC) has been an incorporated childcare facility in Gladstone for over 30 years. Since the late ‘80s, the centre has operated out of a space located in the basement of the Seven Regions Health Centre. Over the years, the program has evolved, alongside parameters set out by the Manitoba Childcare Association of Manitoba. With the continual adaptations to comply with government standards, the centre finds an increased difficulty to operate out of its limited space at Seven Regions.

The HRCC Building Committee, comprised of HRCC board members, community members and representatives from local organizations and the municipal office, has been actively fundraising for five years and has a goal to start the building process within the next year. The committee has raised over $300,000 to date and looks to raise the next $100,000 prior to putting the shovel in the ground.

The Committee has used funds already raised to acquire land that is adjacent to the elementary school in town, which will enable the centre’s before-and-after school program to flourish. The Building Committee has overseen building designs that will allow the centre to operate within the provincial guidelines established by its governing body, MB Daycare.

What the committee forecasts as the final year of fundraising efforts, prior to acquiring a mortgage and putting the shovel in the ground, will kick off with a Building Blitz! During this Building Blitz, donors can choose their own level of contribution and help to build the centre, one brick or one two-by-four at a time. Those looking to support the project in a major way will have the option of purchasing the naming rights to one of the centre’s rooms. HRCC will provide official charity receipts to all donors.

Following the launch of the Building Blitz, the centre will host its third annual cash draw, where the grand prize offers a choice between one of its major prizes or $10,000 in cash. The HRCC Building Committee will also host another Rotary Amateur Talent Night in January of 2018. In early 2018, the committee will hear the results of their Family Choices Building Fund grant application from the provincial government, and construction will commence shortly after.

The HRCC Building Committee, along with members of the HRCC board of directors, appreciates what a great community in which we exist, with support for this project given everywhere you turn. Those who have come forward to offer their support for this project have been overwhelming. Many individuals, organizations, municipal governments and local businesses have offered support as well, bringing the committee’s fund to the level of success that it has reached.

The committee, along with a strong group of supporters in the community, believe in the value that such a project will surely bring to the community and surrounding area. If you have never visited the centre, the committee encourages you to take a virtual tour on YouTube, searching “Happy Rock Children’s Center”, you will find two separate videos created by our local Gladstone Access TV Group. We hope that after paying our centre a virtual visit, you can share our vision and will consider HRCC as a recipient of your next charitable donation.

The committee appreciates donations of all sizes in support of the new Happy Rock Children’s Centre. Community members are reminded to watch their mailboxes for the Building Blitz flyer. If you have any questions, want to see the building plans or are interested in contributing in any way, please contact Centre Director, Jennifer Meloney, at 204-385-3046.