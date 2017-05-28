Homebodies - Lessons learned...

Published on Sunday, May 28, 2017

Rita Friesen

The Neepawa Banner

The book on my bedside this month is “Simple Wisdom for a Complicated World – Amish Peace” by Suzanne Woods Fisher. It is a series of Amish proverbs, with examples from their daily living. Many of the proverbs are familiar and, still, applicable and teachable. As I read them, they deal in five sections, I reviewed my life.

Simplicity: The Worth of Money – He who has no money is poor; he who has nothing but money is poorer: Amish Proverb. I have been poor, cashing in empties for milk money, rather speaks of wrong priorities – they were not my priorities- but it was a desperate time. Thankfully I will never be one who has nothing but money. I have family members I cherish, friends that I love, and a host of acquaintances that I appreciate. I have my health, and underpinning it all, I have a solid faith.

Time: The Team – More is caught than taught: Amish Proverb. It matters not how oft a leader speaks of honesty, hard work, or any other positive attribute, if they do not exemplify it in daily living. A child witnessing a volatile outburst or a harsh, unjust act, remembers that more vividly, forever, than the spoken words. Parents, teachers, prominent folks, are most closely watched. Actions do indeed speak louder than words, and life standards are more caught than taught.

Community: Face-to-Face – A friend is like a rainbow, always there for you after a storm: Amish Proverb. There are not many that do not know and understand this one. Community is important, how we live, laugh and grieve together. A friend doesn’t wait for an invitation, or a call for help. After Ed’s death, a life changing storm for me, neighbours and acquaintances appeared at the door with casseroles, baked goods and comfort. Friends ensured that I left the house, moved forward as I was able.

Forgiveness: The Given Word – Swallowing words before you say them is so much better than having to eat them afterward: Amish Proverb. How many of don’t understand that one! My children, and then my grandchildren, called it my ‘thinking face’. When one, or more, of them asked me a question I tried not to give a hasty answer. If the answer was to be negative, there had to be valid reasons for it. When I stepped into the role of mother to a young family, I knew it was the most important job I would ever have. And I wanted to succeed. I chose my words very carefully, and was mostly successful. My adult children are my friends, and I am thankful. There have been times I have had to eat my words and it is a most unsavory and unsatisfactory dish!

The Sovereignty of God: Be Ye Separate – opportunity may knock once, but temptation bangs on your front door forever: Amish Proverb. I asked a very senior friend if it became easier to be good as one ‘became more mature’. With a laugh at me, she assured me no, the temptations only vary.