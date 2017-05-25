PAC'n the park back for a second year

Details Published on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner

PAC’n the Park, the Prairie Alliance Church (PAC) in Neepawa’s summer family fun day, is coming back Sunday, June 18.

PAC, which belongs to the Christian and Missionary Alliance (CMA), an evangelical Protestant denomination within the holiness movement of Christianity, first opened its doors in Neepawa in Oct. 2015. It’s sister church, also called PAC, is located in Portage la Prairie.

Stafford Greer, pastor at PAC in Neepawa, says he’s excited for the chance to share faith and fun with local families and hopes that this year the weather will prove pleasant for the event.

“Last year was really good; the weather didn’t cooperate, though,” he remembers. “We ended up getting rained on, but we had a backup plan to be at the Yellowhead. So we saw about 200-300 people come out and take part in it.”

Greer says PAC really wants to contribute to making Neepawa a healthy, happy place to raise families and for people to live.

“The heart of this event is that we want to provide a no cost, no strings attached, family friendly event. Everything we’re doing is totally free,” he notes.

The event, held at Riverbend Park, will kick off with a church service at 11 a.m., followed by a free community BBQ at noon. From 1-5 p.m. PAC is providing free swimming at Neepawa’s outdoor pool, and there will also be children’s entertainment, bouncy castles and face painting.

“We just want to make our town a better place to live,” Greer attests. “We’ve had a lot of openness towards our presence in town, as people learn to trust that we want the best for them and the town. The things we do really don’t have strings attached -- we just want to share Jesus’ love.”

If it does happen to rain on June 18, the event will take place instead on June 25.