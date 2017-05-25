4-Hers excited to showcase organization, province

Details Published on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Kate Jackman - Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner

It’s an exciting time for Neepawa-area 4-H members and this weekend, they’re hoping to share that excitement with the greater community. On Saturday, May 27, members and their parents will be running the matinee showing of Smurfs, giving them an opportunity to promote their organization, as well as support the Roxy Theatre and the Chamber of Commerce’s Neepawa Fair. “We want to give back to our community and support the Chamber of Commerce weekend by volunteering at the Roxy,” said Cheryl Beaumont, one of the leaders.

Movie goers will pay regular rates for admission and concession, but will have the chance to learn about 4-H and win some door prizes. Members will also be selling pay-what-you-pull tickets and grocery vouchers to help fund another exciting upcoming initiative— an exchange to Nova Scotia.

Twelve members from the Neepawa Belles, Beaux and Builders and Neepawa and Area Beef Clubs, along with two leaders, will be taking part in the exchange. On June 29, their “twins”, each Neepawa member will be paired with a member from Amherst, Nova Scotia, will arrive and stay until July 8. On July 24, the Neepawa group will head east for their portion of the exchange.

So far, most of the Neepawa members have talked to their “twin”, through either text messages or video chat, and they’re excited to share the province with their visitors. The Neepawa members will start by picking their twins up from their airport and seeing some Winnipeg attractions, starting with the Forks and a tour of the Human Rights Museum. Then, the group will come back to Neepawa, where they will take part in the NACI awards night and join the Neepawa members at school as they finish up the school year. Other attractions will include Clear Lake, Hollywood Beach, Minnedosa Beach and the Carberry Sandhills.

With the exchange taking place during the area 4-H Fat Stock Show and Sale, it will also provide a chance for the non-beef members to experience the sale. Rebecca Lynn Pedersen, a beef club member, said the entire group will be catering at the sale and participating in a couple of cattle events, including a team grooming competition and stall cleaning competition.

The Neepawa members will spend their time on the east coast in Nova Scotia and PEI and are excited about what they’ll see. Cecilie Holm, a Belles member, is looking forward to meeting the host families and seeing the monuments. Claire Tomoniko, also a Belles member, is exited about the food and the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, which includes artifacts and information related to the Titanic. With a prairie heritage filled with immigration, many of the members are keen to visit to the Pier 21 Museum, Canada's national museum of immigration and the port of entry for many European immigrants to Canada. This is one of the attractions Maddy Kilburn, a Belles member, is especially looking forward to; her grandfather and great-grandfather came to Canada through Pier 21.

Much of the cost of the airline tickets have been supported by the government of Canada’s Canadian Heritage department’s Youth Exchanges Canada and the group has done local fundraising to help offset some of the costs associated with admission, transportation, some meals and an overnight stay in Winnipeg. “Our group is very honoured to be supported by the community with many generous donations,” said Cheryl Beaumont of the support they’ve experienced from the community.