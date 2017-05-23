Looking back - 1977: Two-car collision results in one fatality

Details Published on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

By Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

The 60 years ago archive was unavailable for this week's edition of the Press.

80 years ago. Tuesday, May 18, 1937: For the first time in its history, the Grand Orange Lodge of Manitoba is to meet in Neepawa next week for a three-day session beginning May 24. The Grand Lodge of the Black Chapter of Manitoba will hold its session Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday the Grand Orange Lodge and the Grand L.O.B.A will convene. The men are to meet in the Masonic temple and the ladies in the Orange hall. On Tuesday morning at 11:30 the delegates will parade, headed by the Legion band, to the cenotaph and a wreath will be placed on the monument.

70 years ago. Thursday, May 22, 1947: John L. Jackson, 100 – year – old resident of the Kelwood district, died at home Tuesday. Mr. Jackson came to Canada 53 years ago from his native village of Staindrop, Durham, England, to Alexander, Manitoba, moving to Estevan. In 1896 he settled at Glenshith, as Kelwood was the called, and resided on his farm until his retirement Mrs. Jackson died in 1915.

50 years ago. Friday, May 19, 1967: To open in June, construction is under way of a new three bay self – serve car wash business for Neepawa, located on #4 highway, adjacent to the Agassiz drive-in. Carman Poole, operator or the Agassiz drive-in, announced the new business this week. He also announced that Don McGillivray is now associated with him in both operations. Known as a Thrift-T car and truck wash, the building will house two closed bays and one open bay for car washing, as well as a sales room at the front, and gas pumps. The business is scheduled to open June 15. It features Livingstone equipment, which provides hot, softened water with 600 pounds of pressure.

40 years ago. Thursday, May 26, 1977: Abram Unrau, 43, of Arden died approximately 7 P.M. Friday at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, following a two-car collision east of Neepawa on Thursday evening, May 19. Driver of the second vehicle, Shirley Boychuk, 24, of Winnipeg, is still in serious condition in hospital. The two passengers, one in each vehicle, sustained minor cuts. The accident occurred approximately 7 P.M. Thursday near the Husky service station east of Neepawa. Mr. Unrau was driving an east bound 1972 Datsun and Ms. Boychuk a westbound 1976 Mustang, when the two vehicles came into collision.

30 years ago. Thursday, May 28, 1987: The Neepawa Ministerial association is objecting to the safe grad program taking place in Neepawa this year, saying they “oppose a safe grad that includes liquor being served to people under 18.” According to the ministerial secretary, Richard Kunzelman, this is really the only objection the association has to the concept of a safe grad. “we have a few qualms that liquor will be served at all, or will be available at it.” “Our concern is that we feel as though students can have a good time without having a drink.”

20 years ago. Monday, May 26, 1997: The federal all-candidates debate went ahead in Neepawa last Wednesday with one notable exception – Liberal incumbent Marlene Cowling was a no show. After agreeing to the debate earlier in the month, Cowling bowed out at the last minute, her organizers got in touch with the Neepawa and District Chamber of Commerce to say she wasn’t coming at 6 P.M. The debate began at 7:30 P.M. “It was her loss,” said former Neepawa and district Chamber of Commerce president Kerry Maxwell. “But still, I’m disappointed, I just don’t know what to make of this situation.”

10 years ago. Monday, May 26, 2007: The Conservatives maintain their stronghold on the Ste. Rose riding as first-time candidate, Stu Briese, romped to an easy win on Tuesday’s provincial election, besting his nearest competitor by over 1,500 votes. Once considered a swing riding, held at various times by the Liberals, NDP, and Conservatives, Ste. Rose has been Tory blue since Glen Cummings won it from the NDP back in 1986. He was returned in every election since then, before stepping down when the writ was dropped. Even with that solid track record behind him, Briese said he is taking nothing for granted going into Tuesdays election. “victories are never handed to you,” Briese said.