Lagoon and fire hall big ticket items in budget

Details Published on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

Neepawa Town Council - Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Neepawa’s new budget for the upcoming year has received final approval. Town council unanimously passed the financial document after second and third reading on Tuesday, May 16.

The general operating fund for the year is over $8.3 million. Last year’s operating budget was a little over $7.6 million, though the Town only needed to spend around $6.5 million of that during the fiscal year.

The largest year-over-year increase is seen in the utility operating fund, which is budgeted at $12.7 million. The 2016 utility budget was around $5.04 million, but only a little under $3.7 million was spent. The majority of the additional money needed for this year’s utility fund is going towards a required lagoon pilot program and upgrade ($10.26 million). Almost all that will be covered through the Town’s reserve fund, which has been accumulating for several years. A pilot program examining the requirements of the proposal are still being finalized, so the final design and therefore, the final cost, is not yet known.

Mayor Adrian de Groot said the primary reason for the investment into the lagoon is to ensure the Town is within required regulatory compliance. De Groot noted that they don’t expect the upgrades to cost as much as they’ve set aside; they’re simply ensuring the money is available just in case. He concluded that the Town’s administration is actively looking into possible partner funding to cover a portion of those costs and that they’re confident offsetting revenues will be acquired.

Along with the $10 million set aside for the lagoon upgrade, the budget also includes $2 million in funding for the construction of the new fire hall, $750,000 for trunk sewer and new water connections, $270,000 for road development, $170,000 towards the cemetery and $104,500 for park and recreational improvements.

Because of the use of the reserve funds, the average tax impact to residential property owners will be a mill rate increase of just 1.99 per cent. That means for the average home with an assessed value of $200,000, the tax rate will increase an additional $40.23 for the year. On a commercial property with a value of $500,000, the increase will be around $145.00. Additional details on the budget and links to the financial document are as follows:

Traffic study: Council has approved moving ahead on a traffic impact study for the subdivision planned for the former CN property. A request for tenders were sent out and quotes were received from three companies; Aecom Canada LTD. for $10,500, Associated Engineering for $17,000 and Stantec for $20,000. The bid from Aecom was accepted. The study will be a detailed analysis of the magnitude any proposed development will have on the surrounding transportation system.

Garbage/Recycling by-law: A revised rate for garbage and recycling collection has been approved. The by-law establishes the rates for residential and commercial properties through to 2019. The proposal involves a $7,500 increase for industrial, a $100 bump to personal care homes and hospitals and a three per cent increase for all other properties not previously noted. The revised rate structure will assist in the recovery of costs associated with annual town wide garbage pickup on vacant lands. A three bag residential limit remains in place. Residents requiring the pickup of more than three bags can purchase a bag tag at a cost of $2.00 per tag from the Town of Neepawa administration office. Pickups shall be completed as follows: Residential: One time per week; Small grocery and schools: Twice per week; Hotels, restaurants, large grocery stores, gas bars: Three times per week.

Misc: Council is exploring granting an official heritage designation to Beautiful Plains Museum. It would allow Beautiful Plains more ability to pursue federal or provincial heritage funding. Third reading on this designation will occur on June 6.

Four new municipal billboards are being purchased. The signs will be situated at the edge of the major entranceways into town and are expected to be more modern looking and durable. The billboards are expected to be in place by July 1. The total cost for the four sign’s creation and installation is estimated around $15,000.

The Franklin Memorial Hall Committee sent a letter to Town Council, asking for support for their renovation efforts. The committee is hoping to move forward on several improvements, including finishing basement walls, installing new wiring, upgrade lighting and remove old concrete pads at the two entrances and installing new concrete pads. Council took the request under advisement.