4-H food challenge

Details Published on Thursday, May 18, 2017

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

For many youngsters nowadays, their level of cooking expertise may be limited to simply whatever they’re able put in the microwave. That’s certainly not the case for members of the Manitoba 4-H Council, who put their culinary skills to the test at the 4-H Food Challenge in Neepawa.

The competition, held on Saturday, May 13 at Neepawa’s First Baptist Church, featured teams of two 4-H members from across western Manitoba, preparing certain dishes and being judged on their food preparation and team work. The teams were placed in one of two categories (junior and intermediate class), with the winner of each competition moving on to the Provincial 4-H Food Challenge, set for Brandon on June 10. The winners of the Food Challenge were not released for media publication.