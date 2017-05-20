Observation - May 18

Details Published on Saturday, May 20, 2017

Addy Oberlin

The Neepawa Banner

The grass is green, the dandelions are a beautiful yellow, growing on the south side of the house. The trees in our neighborhood are sprouting and the lilac bush and raspberry bushes are showing their new growth. I even heard a few lawnmowers already.

A few of my friends have started their gardens and put in radishes and onions. Some of the farmers have started their seeding. It is that beautiful time of the year.

The birds are gathering twigs to build their homes. This week a very ambitious robin tried to pick up a piece of plastic. What was he thinking? Maybe needed a roof over his home? It gives me joy just to think how everything develops and grows as God has created it and at the right season.

Let us join Psalm 95 and sing for joy to the Lord (vs.1). For the Lord is a great God (vs.3) and His hands formed the dry land (vs. 5). Come let us worship and bow down (vs. 6). Let us enjoy this beautiful season.