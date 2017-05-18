Sisters of the holy rock coming to Neepawa

Details Published on Thursday, May 18, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

The Neepawa Lions Club is bringing "Sisters Of The Holy Rock" back to the Neepawa Roxy Theatre.

The concert will be held on Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m. and include songs that range from popular Broadway musicals, to classic rock ‘n’ roll, country and bluegrass. The concert will also include favorite gospels and hymns and is peppered with comedy. The two hour concert promises to be entertaining. Advance tickets are available at Neepawa businesses and will be sold at the theatre.