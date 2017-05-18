STEM scholarship for Ste. Rose student

Details Published on Thursday, May 18, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

On May 4, it was announced that Bailey Paziuk has been selected to receive a $100,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to study engineering at University of Manitoba. A graduate of Ste. Rose School in Ste. Rose, MB, Paziuk, will be entering the Faculty of Engineering this fall. Paziuk was selected by Ste. Rose School for her outstanding academic and extra-curricular achievements. This is the first nominee to win a Schulich Leader Scholarship at Ste. Rose School.

“Schulich Leader scholarship recipients are the best and brightest STEM students in Canada,” says Schulich.” I truly believe that many of these students will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale.With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extra-curriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of technology innovators.”

“Bailey contributes to Ste. Rose School through her extra-curricular involvement in our athletic program, student council and yearbook. She has been given a gift with her ability to do well academically. Bailey appreciates her academic intellect. She is a determined young woman who will persevere,” said Rhonda Buchanan, principal at Ste. Rose School.

On winning the award, Paziuk said, “Being awarded this scholarship was life changing. Prior to receiving it I was very concerned about how I would finance my university education, but now, a weight has been lifted from my shoulders and I can finish high school stress free.”

Schulich Leader Scholarships are prestigious entrance scholarships awarded to high school graduates enrolling in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at participating universities in Canada and Israel. Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $100 million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become the next pioneers of global scientific research and innovation.

This program awards 100 scholarships annually, valued at more than $7 million. High schools across the country put forth more than 1,300 Schulich Leader nominees who were vying for 50 Canadian scholarships. Schulich Leaders can devote their full time and attention to their studies, as all of their financial needs are covered over the course of their degree. Canada’s highest potential students are winning these scholarships and will make remarkable contributions to society.