Neepawa Banner, Neepawa Press picks up prizes

Details Published on Thursday, May 18, 2017

Banner staff

On May 13, the annual Manitoba Community Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers awards were presented.

The Neepawa Banner and Neepawa Press picked up a number of awards, including: first place, Best Photo Essay (Diane Warner and Christine Waddell’s photos of the Austin Thresherman’s Reunion); first place, Best Feature Story (Kate Jackman-Atkinson’s story about Camp Hughes); first place, Best First Nations Coverage(Tony Eu’s profile of Madeline Ferguson); second place, Best Agricultural Story (Tony Eu’s story about flooded farmland in the Plumas area); second place, best front page circulation 3,600-9,999 (Neepawa Banner); third place, Best Editorial Page, circulation 3,600-9,999 (Neepawa Banner). Finally, the Banner was the number three paper in the province in the 3,600-9,999 paper circulation class, taking home third place in the Best in Class category. Standing (from left): Shannon Robertson, John Drinkwater, Matthew Gagnon, Bernadette Myker, Eoin Devereux, Kay De’Ath, Gloria Kerluke, Christine Waddell, Tom Vaughan, Jessica Morton and Ken Waddell; kneeling: Kate Jackman-Atkinson and Diane Warner. Inset: Sandra Unger (left) and Derek Pearson. Missing: Betty Pearson, Lori Brooking and Roberto Guray.