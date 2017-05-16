The early bird gets the prize

Details Published on Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Kate Jackman - Atkinson

The Neepawa Press

Mary Ellen Clark presented Jean Marc Lemoine, of St. Lazare, Manitoba, with the early bird prize in the Neepawa Medical Clinic Lottery.

“I’m happy, we’re all happy,” he said. He’s not yet sure how he will spend the money, but with seven kids and 12 grandchildren, there are lots of possibilities. Lemoine has been supporting the lottery for five or six years. Clark said to see such support from inside and outside the community is “huge”. The early bird prize of $10,000 was drawn on May 7. The grand prize draw will take place June 4.