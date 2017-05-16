Looking back - 1937: Canada rejoices for royal coronation day

Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago: Tuesday May 11, 1937.

Tomorrow, May 12, is Coronation Day and the people of the British empire will rejoice. Since their gracious majesties George VI and Elizabeth have ascended the admiration and respect of all their subjects, millions of whom will pledge their loyalty to them at the thousand of coronation services held throughout the Empire on Wednesday.

70 years ago: Thursday, May 15, 1947.

It was reported that one evening last week, the town was visited by a gang of burglars, who broke into two premises and attempted to get into a third. It is alleged that sometime during the night of last Wednesday or early Thursday morning entry was made into Fenwick’s store by the culprits, climbing from the roof of the Royal Cafe to Fenwick’s roof, breaking the skylight and lowering themselves into the store. The office was ransacked but it was understood that nothing was obtained. Later entry was made into Atkins Garage by breaking a window in the back door. A window in the office was then broken and a cash register and desk gone through. Fortunately, no money of valuables had been left in the till or desk.

60 years ago: Thursday, May 16, 1957.

Vernon Johnson, popular leader of the Neepawa Lions band for the past 10 years left recently to reside in Winnipeg. Much credit for the services of that fine musical organization is due to Mr. Johnson, who organized the band.

50 years ago: Tuesday, May 16, 1967.

Two top honours have been bestowed upon a McCreary member of the Army Cadets. Cadet warrant officer second class Roland Sanderson of McCreary received the Cadet Services of Canada award as the best cadet in the district Sunday, following a parade of more than 600 cadets from Winnipeg, Kenora, Pine Falls and McCreary.At the parade, held at Fort Osborne barracks, the cadets were inspected by Manitoba’s Lieutenant Governor R.S. Bowles, and Col. K.A. Toms. Cadet warrant officer second Sanderson was one of 13 Manitoba cadets who received the Mast Cadet award from Manitoba district headquarters, and he was selected to train in Barbados this summer.

40 years ago: Thursday, May 19, 1977.

Local businessman Jim Schmall received the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation award for achieving the highest mark on the Manitoba Insurance agents exam. He received the award after participating in a qualification and refresher course for insurance agency employees at the Ag Centre in Brandon. The course qualified students to write their exam for an insurance agents license, which if they pass allows them to sell insurance.

30 years ago: Thursday, May 21, 1987.

Stressing the regular armed forces emphasis on functioning as a cohesive and effective group, CFB. Portage’s Colonel W.D. Simmons, following the annual inspection of Neepawa’s No. 9 Air Cadets Squadron, said the cadets epitomized the same outlook. “By the way you performed today, by the way you dressed and by the way you paraded for all of us, it is obvious you have an emphasis on group effectiveness,” said the Colonel at the temporary parade grounds of the Yellowhead Centre Arena.

20 years ago: Monday, May 19, 1997.

The decayed body of a 72-year-old British Columbia man was found in the cubby hole of a grain car being loaded in Arden last Friday. Gladstone RCMP Corporal John Harapiak said Douglas Garrow of no fixed address, was found after the pool elevator station manager saw a leg dangling out of the cars cubby hole. Harapiak said the deceased, who had been living in hostels in B.C., was last seen alive two months ago. “His friends said he always rode the rails, that was the way he got around.” Harapiak said Garrow was identified through personal papers he had been carrying, and a leg amputation. He said that the man died of a heart attack. “He was travelling through the winter months and was older,” said Harapiak. “It was probably too much for him.” Garrow had no family, but because he was a war veteran, Harpies said Veterans Affairs will give him a proper burial.

10 years ago: Monday, May, 21, 2007

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Neepawa Hospital, treated and released, after he was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Hamilton Street a week ago Saturday. Spruce Plains RCMP said the vehicle was southbound on Mountain when the driver signalled to turn west onto Hamilton. The boy, who was riding a bicycle, apparently darted in front of the vehicle, and the driver was unable to stop before hitting him. Police said no charges will be laid against the driver. No names were released.