Riverdale's road rating

Details Published on Friday, May 12, 2017

By Sheila Runions

The Rivers Banner

Riverdale Municipality was pleased to win a plaque and certificate last April for the most improved municipal roads, Division B, for the year 2015. This year, Manitoba Good Roads Association has deemed Riverdale to have the best maintained system of rural roads, Division B, for 2016.

Municipal supervisor Craige Madden attended an awards banquet last month and accepted the coveted gravel roads championship cup, which was first presented in 1918. Of the 96 engraved plates that encircle six layers of bases, this is the first time Riverdale (or its predecessor, RM of Daly) has been added to the list of cup winners.

While Craige is the supervisor, he is not the only employee responsible for the record roads; he is assisted by Richard Allen and Mike Perreault. They manage 180 miles of gravel roads throughout Riverdale.

A division of the Manitoba government, Manitoba Good Roads Association was established in 1909 to promote the development of a good road network throughout Manitoba. This long-standing non-profit organization recognizes achievement in road construction and maintenance. RM of Blanshard (former Oak River/Cardale area) has won this cup seven times; RM of Woodworth (former Kenton area) has won it once.