New firetruck for Arden fire station

Details Published on Friday, May 12, 2017

Kate Jackman - Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner

On May 5, the Lansdowne Fire Department welcomed a new truck. Fire chief Brad Meyers said that the 2009 model truck is a big update from their old truck, which was about 35 years old.

The new truck features seating for four fire fighters, compared to two in the old truck, lots of storage and technological upgrades, such as an auto hose reel and hydraulic ladder rack. The truck will also allow them to hook their breathing apparatuses into the seats, which means they can don their suits as they travel to a fire.

They are in the process of getting the truck safetied and set up with their equipment.

Meyers is excited about the truck, but adds, “The biggest thing is that we hope we never have to take it out of the hall,” but added it will make attending fires much better.

The department has about 20 firefighters, but are always looking for more. Anyone interesting in joining the department can contact Meyers.