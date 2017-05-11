the beast roars to success

Details Published on Thursday, May 11, 2017

John Drinkwater

The Neepawa Banner

After many rehearsals at NACI and the Roxy, cast and crew performed memorable scenes in the 2017 major production of “Beauty & The Beast”.

The musical event, staged over three days (May 4 to 6) was completely sold out. The audiences were full of praise for the dialogue, singing, choreography and humor. As always, Mr. Eric Gaudet and his crew constructed a wonderful set enhanced by delightful costumes provided by Ms. L. Lelond, Ms. E. Hames and Mrs. D Reader.

Sadly, Mrs. Judy Zeke is retiring after many years of involvement in NACI productions as a director, choreographer and set designer. Her replacement has ‘big shoes to fill’. These high school events, created every two years by Blair Chapman, never fail to impress the community and one can be assured that the one in 2019 will be even more successful.