Glenella school wins in eco art challenge

Details Published on Friday, May 12, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

The Grade 5/6 students in Glenella School have been awarded the first place provincial prize in the 3R’s Eco Art Challenge. The 3R’s Eco Art Challenge was a competition open to students across Canada as part of Waste Reduction Week.

Students were challenged to design a creative poster that promotes the 3R’s - reduce, reuse and recycle. More than 300 students submitted a design with 13 different schools across Canada being recognized. Glenella School is proud to be the school chosen to receive first place in Manitoba. As a result of winning, the school will receive a $500 grant that they can use towards an environmental initiative in their school or community.

Turtle River School Division Superintendent, Bev Szymesko, would like to congratulate the Grade 5/6 students in Glenella School for participating in and winning First Place Provincially in the 3R’s Eco Art Challenge. Szymesko went on to say that the division is honoured to see this talented group of students recognized provincially. Glenella Principal, Paul McDonald, is excited to see his students and school recognized. Glenella School has an Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) Plan and the school supports activities and challenges, such as this one, that promote and support student learning in Sustainable Development. McDonald went on to say that he is very proud of all of the students and staff members in his school and he was ecstatic that his school is being recognized for their amazing work. McDonald commented that Glenella School students are very creative and artistic, so it is no surprise that they would do well. Students and staff members are thrilled that they were chosen and being recognized provincially. This success means a lot to many of the students and is encouraging them to continue to work hard and participate in further events.

Plans on how the money will be spent have still not yet been confirmed; but classroom teacher Alexander Tahimic noted that his class would like to see the money be used on something that will benefit both the school and the community. The class is working with the school ESD committee to work towards a larger idea that wouldn’t be possible without this grant. In support of Waste Reduction week Tahimic noted that the whole school engaged in different activities related to their grade and curriculum.

Waste Reduction Week like to recognize schools such as Glenella because they are truly making a difference in helping our future leaders take an interest and leading role in waste reduction and environmental issues. To read more about this challenge and see other winning designs please visit Waste Education Canada’s website at http://wrwcanada.com/en/3rs-eco-art-challenge.