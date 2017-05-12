Food marketing workshop coming to Neepawa

Details Published on Friday, May 12, 2017

By Miranda Leybourne

The Neepawa Banner

Entrepreneurs who are interested in bringing a food product to Neepawa’s local farmer’s market, but aren’t sure where to start, have a great opportunity to meet and learn from some experts at an upcoming presentation about local food on May 18.

The event, put on by the Town of Neepawa and Manitoba Agriculture, will be held at ArtsForward from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is titled “Growing Opportunities with Local Food.” Marilyn Crewe, Economic Development Officer with the Town of Neepawa, facilitated hosting the workshop in Neepawa and is excited about the opportunity it will bring to the local food scene.

“First of all, it supports the local entrepreneur that may have a food idea, and wants to know what the next steps might be to test their market,” she explains. “The other side of that is the importance of our local farmer’s market held at ArtsForward...this ultimately would provide more food options at our farmer’s market. If our food entrepreneurs pursue their ideas and if they understand what it takes to present their food to the public, which is the point of this workshop, then they’ll provide fresh and well prepared, appropriately prepared food for the public and that will also grow our local farmer’s market.”

Manitoba Agriculture’s Jayne Kjaldgaard, a Business Development Specialist with small food processing, will be speaking at the event. She says the workshop will give participants information on what it takes to be a food vendor, as well as a coordinator for a farmer’s market.

“Participants will learn about the food safety regulations required from Manitoba Health, tips on running a successful farmer’s market, as well as learn about some local initiatives that will assist markets and their vendors in marketing their local food products,” she notes. “Manitoba Agriculture staff will present information on the types of services and resources they offer to local food entrepreneurs that are looking to market their food products...how to understand consumer trends, as well as how to set your pricing when you start into a market.”

There will also be a local entrepreneur present to share with participants their business experience and recent success at the St. Norbert’s farmer’s market.

The cost to register is $20/person, and those interested are asked to contact Kjaldgaard at 204-461-2978.