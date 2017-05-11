Lottery surpassing last year so far

Details Published on Thursday, May 11, 2017

By Ken Waddell

The Neepawa Banner

The Beautiful Plains Medical Clinic cash lottery is showing great promise as the 50/50 pot now stands at $78,960.

Mary Ellen Clark, lottery coordinator said. “That’s higher than last year at this time.” She added that the early bird draw was made on Sunday and the $10,000 prize went to Jean Marc Lemoine of St. Lazare, Manitoba.

The main prize will be $100,000 or a choice of two farm machinery and one leisure vehicle packages. Draw date will be June 4. There will be 10 draws of $500 each and five draws of $1000 each. Ticket deadline is June 3 at 9 p.m. The committee strongly encourages everyone to buy a ticket, as this is basically the only source of funding for the Neepawa clinic and the planned expansion.

The doctors pay rent and the med students pay rent for the suite and that covers operational costs. However, the initial cost of renovation, the first expansion and the now proposed second expansion have or will be covered with this local lottery funds. The area needs more doctors badly and the only way to get them is to have an expanded clinic for the doctors to work in.