Looking back - 1957: Scottie, the prize pig

By Cecil Pittman

80 years ago Friday, May 7, 1937. Fire destroyed the barn and four horses on the farm of Jack Elliot in Osprey on Thursday. The horses belonged to Fred Strohman, who has the farm rented. He had brought the horses in at noon and when the fire was noticed, he was able to get only one out. All his harness and feed were also destroyed. It is not known how the fire started.

70 years ago Thursday, May 8, 1947. Caught by a camera as it fell, a moment before dissolving into a cloud of brick dust into a heap of shattered masonry, was the recently demolished smoke stack at the Neepawa Power Plant. Demolition of the 100-foot chimney was accomplished by replacing the brick at the foundation with wood, then setting fire to the base. It is understood the reclaimed brick will be used to build a modern fire station to house our new fire fighting equipment.

60 years ago Thursday, May 9, 1957. Scottie comes to Neepawa. A representative of Brandon’s Lions Club surprised the local Neepawa club in the midst of Charlie Carter’s address Monday evening. Scottie is none other than a real live red pig, whose squeal really entertained the members. The whole thing is a stunt to encourage visitations between the clubs. Now the local club must look after the prized hog until it disposes of it to some Manitoba club, the sooner the better, as expenses can mount up.

50 years ago Tuesday, May 9, 1967. An industrial accident at a Neepawa service station last Friday sent a local youth to hospital in Winnipeg with facial and head injuries. 18-year-old David Cameron, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Cameron, was repairing a truck tire at the Ideal Service Station on Main St. The accident occurred at 3:30 pm, Friday. Cameron was rushed to Neepawa Hospital, then later transferred to Winnipeg General Hospital for treatment. According to reports, David was putting pressure into the truck tire, when the retaining rim was blown off, striking him in the face. He was split down the forehead, nose and chin by the force of the blow. Reports from Winnipeg early this week indicated that his condition was satisfactory and that he was progressing fairly well.

40 years ago Thursday, May 12, 1977. More than 500 Boy Scouts and Cubs and at least 110 adult supervisors/helpers from western Manitoba were in the field Saturday, May, 7, for the Trees for Tomorrow program. Boys from Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Neepawa, Gladstone, Carberry, Oak River, Rivers and Shilo planted approximately 70,000 pine trees. These trees were planted in the Whitemud Conservation District on a site near Mountain Road, on the eastern slopes of Riding Mountain.

30 years ago Thursday, May 14, 1987. Plans to create a new assignment fee for the transfer of lot leases at Lake Irwin have temporarily been put on hold to give the Town, the Rural Municipality of Langford and the Lake Irwin Committee time to decide the best course of action for proceeding with the fee. The proposed fee was announced at a council meeting at the end of April. The revised summer leases at Lake Irwin would include a $5,000 assignment fee for the prospective 10 new lot owners, effective January 1, 1988.

20 years ago Monday, May 12, 1997. Bringing down the house. The long-running renovation at Hazel M. Kellington continued last week with the demolition of the school’s gymnasium. The way for construction of the new gymnasium will be cleared once the site is prepared.

10 years ago Monday, May 14, 2007. Cathy Hopfner, of Ste. Rose, is one of 13 registered nurses to receive an Excellence in Professional Nursing award. Four other awards - Outstanding achievement, Lifetime achievement, Interdisciplinary Team and Community Caring - were also presented at a banquet in Winnipeg last Wednesday. The awards are presented during Nursing Week, which is held to coincide with nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale’s May 12 birthday.