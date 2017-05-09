Subdivision approved for East View property

A resolution has been approved by Neepawa Town Council for a proposed subdivision along Ellen Street, near the location of the former East View Lodge.

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

Neepawa Town Council - Tuesday, May 2, 2017

A new development plan has been approved for the former East View Lodge site. On Tuesday, May 2, Neepawa Town Council passed a resolution to subdivide the land into six lots for development as residential single family units.

The potential housing would be on 1.65 acres, located at the southeast corner of Walker Avenue and Ellen Street. The dimensions of five of the lots would be 7,068 sq. ft each, while the sixth lot would be 7,297 sq. ft. The property is currently owned by the Town of Neepawa.

After approval for the subdivision was granted, Mayor Adrian de Groot noted that he and council were pleased to be able to move ahead on this because of the significant need for housing within the community.

“Understanding that with the growth [within the community] and the need for lots, people have been asking for lots and we don’t have any. There are some private lots of sale, but there’s no really town ready [lots for sale]. With the required services being on Ellen already, [the approval of the six lots] just made sense,” said de Groot. “But these are quick and dirty types. You know, six lots, they’re already on a paved street. There is already access to service. When we put the new service there, we actually did do the drops already. We didn’t know we were going to be there, but just in case and saying ‘You know, we need 60 foot lots or 70 foot lots. We’re here, let’s do that right now.’”

Dutch Elm Program

The town has received an update from the province on potential improvements to the Dutch Elm Disease (DED) Management Program. The proposed changes include:

- A new per tree reimbursement rate based on tree size.

- Extending the tree removal deadline.

- Releasing a large tree removal contract tender to cover the province or several regions.

For the current tree size reimbursement rate, communities receive a flat rate per tree ($181.32) removed plus additional funding for administration costs ($2,000) and preventative measures. A new formula would be based around tree diameters; the small elm removal rate (under 30 cm) would be $190, medium elm (31 cm to 79 cm) $380 and large elm (80 cm and larger) $570.

In the past, many communities have expressed concerns with the reimbursement rates, as the costs of removal can stretch into the thousands of dollars, depending on the circumstance. The Town of Neepawa has until Friday, May 12 to respond to the potential changes.

Dumpster cameras

Due to issues with residents dropping residential garbage into dumpsters they are not permitted to use (i.e. dumpsters assigned to specific businesses), the Town has purchased several all-season cameras, which will be placed in strategic locations. The cameras will be pointed at dumpsters where garbage issues have been prevalent in the past and monitored. Should the issue continue, further action to deter the practice will be explored.

Nuisance Birds program

Council approved the discharge of weapons for specific agents within Town property to take care of nuisance birds and vermin that are in the area. Jake Birch, Jim King and Cam Tibbett will be permitted to discharge firearms through direction and consultation with the local police department. Defined nuisance birds include crows and pigeons, while vermin would include beavers that pose and danger to the public or to property.