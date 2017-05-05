Rivers Police Service - May 5, 2017

Details Published on Friday, May 5, 2017

By Bruce Klassen

River Police Chief

Rivers Police Service (RPS) responded to 43 calls for service for the month of April, and we also started our annual Use Your Head campaign. This program encourages youth to wear their helmets when biking or scootering. Once again, auxiliary Constable Dallas Scott has done a tremendous job in securing sponsors; we have two bikes (one from Canadian Tire and one from Louis Dreyfus). Old Dutch, McDonald's, Tutti Frutti, Manitoba Public Insurance and Rivers Bigway Foods have donated prizes to give away the last week in June. Upon seeing an elementary school-aged child, officers stop the youth, record their name and enter it into the draw.

Police have also started our annual Road Watch/Distracted Driving campaign. Police target high risk driving behaviours such as speeding, impaired driving, texting and driving. Officers will be out in full force throughout the year targeting these driving behaviours. There is a ZERO tolerance during these check stops. And now, onto our monthly statistical report.

Of 19 possible Criminal Code categories, RPS only opened files in one category, that being various other crimes such as breaches, public mischief, harassing phone calls, etc., of which five were created. Of nine traffic categories RPS nabbed one impaired driver and had six other Highway Traffic Act charges such as speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a licence, etc. No files were opened in the three categories of the Liquor and Gaming Control Act, but the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act was used three times last month for intoxication/breach of peace. RPS was called upon to enforce the animal control bylaw four times in April and the burning bylaw once; activity in the local nuisance and traffic bylaws was quiet.

Members are a helpful sort and last month was no exception. We assisted the public once, other agencies once, RCMP to the former RM of Daly area five times and we completed six Criminal Records Checks. The only category in the assistance section that recorded no activity was fingerprints/pardons.

There are 16 miscellaneous categories and five of them were needed for new cases. RPS responded to one mental health call, two community relations, three alarms, one insecure premise and two other miscellaneous items, which includes unfounded complaints.