Better bottom for Bigway Foods

Details Published on Thursday, May 4, 2017

By Sheila Runions

The Rivers Banner

It has been six years since husband and wife Kelly Davidson and Cheryl Beilner bought Rivers Bigway Foods. In the years since, they have continually improved and upgraded the store, but never to an extent that was as visible as their most recent project.

“It’s a big relief to have the floors finally resurfaced,” says Cheryl. “It has been on the list since our arrival six years ago but up until now, we have spent most of our time and money replacing the mechanical, which is very important, but less obvious and has almost no impact on the visual impression the store made.”

This project alone has been an investment of more than $30,000 in their business and their community. A year ago they began working with Jenkins Flooring in Brandon to review product options and on Tuesday, April 18 work began to remove the old tile and replace it with vinyl planks; the job was completed in one week (April 25).

“We closed early one day to begin the vestibule and glue material in there. The team worked at night to minimize the impact on customers and business, but we had a few loud and messy hours for sure. We relocated most things temporarily and we shifted some down on the same wall some feet but there have been no major changes to shelving or the footprint of our fixtures. We are working on new till structures at the moment and are hoping to have something in place before summer; we will most definitely be restoring a second till.”

Besides the new registers and its related paraphernalia, the couple still has a dream for more upgrades, though fulfillment of them is unknown.

“We’re hoping to repaint in the near future but we don’t have a firm date for the start of that work. We have had Westman Painting and Decorating [Ron and Barb Plewes of Rivers] have a look at that for us and that’s who we’ll be calling on when we know what we’re doing.”

With the report two weeks ago of the changes at Rivers Post Office and this news from the grocery store, it proves that spring is indeed a time of refreshment and new growth.