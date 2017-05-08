More than just a gun show

Details Published on Monday, May 8, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

While firearms and firearm accessories are the main attraction at the upcoming Neepawa Wildlife Gun and Collectibles Show, many other displays should also peak the interest of local outdoor enthusiasts.

The event is organized through the Neepawa Wildlife Association (NWA) and is set for May 13 at the Yellowhead Centre. For this year around 30 different exhibitors and 80 tables are expected to participate, an increase from the 2016 numbers. Show coordinator Harris Lowe noted that the steady growth that the show has seen over the years is very encouraging.

“Last year, I believe there were about 26 exhibitors with 64 tables set up. Many of those exhibitors indicated they were very happy with the outcome from the day and most of them said they would come back this year. So for this year, we hope to have about 30 exhibitors,” said Lowe.

Another encouraging development in the gun show has been the increase in exhibitors with a more diversified lineup of products. Lowe stated that while the guns are the foundation of the event, having a wide range of other products for the outdoorsmen was very important to keep them interested.

“We looked at expanding the number of other items that are a part of the day to get some more variety. Products like knives, fishing equipment, clothing, antiques and collectibles. We felt it was important to expand the scope of the day,” stressed Lowe.

The money raised from admission to the Neepawa Wildlife Gun and Collectibles Show will go to fund the Neepawa Junior Rifle Club. Doors open at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 13, with the event running throughout the day until 4:00 pm. Event admission is $5 with children ages 12 and under allowed in for free.