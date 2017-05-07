Let No One Be Alone

Details Published on Sunday, May 7, 2017

By Home Assistance Neepawa and District

Submitted

Let No One Be Alone began in 2012. The initiative was the brain child of a Senior’s Resource Coordinator in Plumas and has become a provincial program with Seniors Resource Coordinators.

The week, taking place May 7-13, is a time to be aware of the many seniors living alone and to encourage family, friends, neighbors to reach out, to visit, call or reconnect with someone you may know.

It may be as simple as a phone call, dropping by for a visit, going out for drive, running an errand, or inviting someone for a meal.

On Thursday May 11, HAND’s congregate meal program will be serving a roast beef dinner with all the fixins and entertainment by Betty McLaren. Dinner will be served at 11:45 am in the Yellowhead Manor (310 Davidson) dining room. We ask that you pre-book by calling Vicki at 204-476-5218 any Tuesday to Friday by 9 am.

We are very fortunate to partner with our local Handy Van. To get a ride to and from the meal, please call 204-476-2828. The “deal” is a meal and a ride for a reasonable fee.

If you invite someone new to join you for the May 11 celebration and bring the coupon from the Banner, you will receive a discount for that day.

For a time of socialization, entertainment and a tasty roast beef dinner, please come and join us.

You may also want to take the time to check out the Neepawa & District Drop in, where members gather to play cards, pool, floor shuffling and floor curling. Activities in the centre take place mid-August to late spring every year. This is a warm, friendly place to spend quality time during the winter months.

The Drop In also has a great group of ladies who meet twice weekly to quilt (and visit) in the Drop In craft room.

Home Assistance Neepawa and District Seniors program is available to assist seniors in various ways and you are encouraged to visit the office located at 430 Brown Ave, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 204-476-2009.