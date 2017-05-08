Having a fair ol' time in Neepawa

Details Published on Monday, May 8, 2017

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner

Later this month, the Neepawa Fair will return for a fun-filled weekend. Being held May 26 to 28, the 2017 edition of the fair will be building off last year’s event, with a few additions.

The event is organized by the Neepawa and District Chamber of Commerce and Chamber president Jeff Braun explains that the 2017 fair will be keeping a similar format to previous years’, with a few additions. An extra day of live entertainment is just one of those changes. This year, live entertainment will be taking place at the Neepawa Fairgrounds on both Friday and Saturday night. Last year, poor weather forced a last minute change of venue, bringing the band from outside, into the indoor arena. It turned out to be a success and this year, Braun said they’ve booked the arena in order to provide Neepawa’s own “party in the dirt”.

The Saturday parade will be returning, including the antique cars and tractors. Once the parade is done, these vehicles will head down to the fairgrounds for a show. New for this year will also be a kids bike parade, taking place before the main parade.

The midway will be returning, with a similar offering as last year. For those less interested in the rides, there will be vendors set up. Also at the fairground on Saturday will be children’s activities, including glitter tattoos, a small animal farm and pony rides. The Mutt Marathon will be returning on Sunday morning.

At this point, the Chamber is looking for help from the community. They are looking for volunteers to help with some set up and tear down, but they are also asking people to get the word out to friends and family that the fair is coming. Anyone holding an event that weekend can contact the Chamber office to have it included in the list of fair events.

“We had a great year last year,” said Braun, adding that going forward, they’re trying to build off of that success.