Where are they now? - May 3, 2017

Details Published on Wednesday, May 3, 2017

By Rick Sparling

The Neepawa Press

Kaz Holod - Coach. 1951-52 Girls Hockey. Neepawa Public School Sharpshooters

Kaz Holod was born near Elk Ranch, Manitoba and moved to Eden and then to Neepawa, where he went to school from 1944 – 1955. During this time frame, he played hockey in both, the school hockey program and in minor hockey from Pee Wee to Junior B.

He was also a member of the first Little League team in the Dominion, the 1950 Neepawa Tigers. Kaz worked for Reg Williams in the Red & White store from 1952 – 1954 and joined Manitoba Telecom Services in 1955. He retired from MTS in 1993 as the Service Construction Manager for the Winkler/Morden area. Kaz and his wife (and best friend) were married in 1988. They are still active in a business they started together selling used vehicles (K & G Enterprises) He enjoys fishing, hunting big game and golfing at the beautiful Minnewasta Golf & Country Club in Morden.

Murray (Red) Stewart - Coach. 1951-52 Girls Hockey. Neepawa Public School Goalgetters

Murray (Red) Stewart had a television repair shop at the back of the IOOF hall in Neepawa after leaving school and after a while there, headed out to the west coast, where he worked for Famous Players cable TV CO. He went to CAE Electronics and worked for Cable TV selling and setting up antennaes checking radar systems. He returned to Famous Players once again and then worked for The Black Knight Cable Company before going into his own business, Windows & Doors Plastic. He operated that business for about seven years and in 1998 he retired. Murray was married with four children and his second wife, Margo Renton passed away in 2014. Murray does wood-working as a hobby and has been a life-time member of the Green Acres Golf Club for over 28 years. He has retired to Richmond, B.C.